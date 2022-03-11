FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A four-month-old infant’s death is under investigation after they were found not breathing at a local daycare center.

Franklin County Coroner Charles Adcox confirmed that the child was taken from the Tiny Tigers daycare to a local hospital in a private vehicle on March 9. Emergency officials pronounced the child dead at the hospital shortly after arrival.

The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville will perform an autopsy.

Authorities did not release the name of the child at this time.

The infant’s death is under investigation by the Red Bay Police Department and the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

Red Bay Police Chief Janna Jackson confirms officers arrested Peyton Gann of Vina on Friday in connection with the investigation, charging her with false reporting to law enforcement.