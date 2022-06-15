BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) – Four people with felony convictions have been indicted by an Alabama Grand Jury for having a firearm in their possession.

United States Attorney Prim F. Escalona said the indictments come from work the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama has done with local law enforcement agencies to reduce violent crime in the state.

Those who have been previously convicted of a felony, have been convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence, are subject to a domestic protection from abuse order, are drug users/addicts, are undocumented noncitizens, or are fugitives from justice cannot possess a firearm by federal law.

Anthony James Perkins, 29, of Arab, was charged with illegally possessing a pistol in January 2022 in Cullman County.

Scottie Ray Guffey, 56, of Fyffe, was charged with illegally possessing two firearms in January 2020 in DeKalb County.

Joseph Salter Reaves, 57, of Decatur, faces charges for illegally possessing three firearms and 80 rounds of ammunition in December 2021 in Madison County.

David Randall Holder, 37, was indicted with 10 counts of illegal possession of a firearm by a felon in December 2020 while in Jackson County. According to United States Attorney Escalona, four of the weapons in Holder’s possession were semiautomatic pistols.

Holder is also charged with theft of firearms from a licensed firearms dealer, The Pawn Shop, from that same time.

“These sentences and indictments for illegal firearms possession should be a lesson for every person who is prohibited due to a previous felony conviction or other circumstance,” said United States Attorney Escalona. “If you have been convicted of a felony or are a domestic abuser, you are prohibited by federal law from having a firearm, as well as ammunition.”