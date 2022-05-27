ALABAMA (WHNT) – Leaders at the Southern Baptist Convention, the largest Protestant denomination in America, released a list of hundreds of pastors, employees and other church-affiliated personnel accused of sexual abuse.

In the 205-page report from an independent firm, Guidepost Solutions, there are over 700 entries from cases that span mostly from 2000 to 2019. Some of those entries discuss accusations made against pastors, volunteers and other employees at churches across Alabama.

On the list, there are a total of 33 Alabama church officials who have been reported and the year the report was made. Here are their entries:

Ralph Lee Aaron , 54, pastor of Grace Christian Fellowship and former pastor of Victory Baptist Church, in Andalusia, agreed to consecutive life terms in prison for production of child pornography and first-degree sodomy of multiple 8 to 12-year-old males. He is a registered sex offender. Aaron was investigated in 2005 while pastor of a Southern Baptist church. Reported in 2009.

Charles Andrews , an ex-teacher and minister of a Baptist church in Jefferson County, received a sentence of probation after pleading guilty in 2006, to sexually abusing a student in 2005. In 2008, after failing to respond to a lawsuit that accused Charles Andrews, a federal judge ordered Andrews to pay $2.5 million in punitive damages and $500,000 in compensation. The exact church Andrews worked for was not named in the list. Reported in 2006.

James L. Bevel attended American Baptist Theological Seminary but the report states he is not thought to be SBC. In 2005 Bevel was accused of abuse by four people. He was tried in April 2008. Bevel was convicted of unlawful fornication; pursuant to the recommendation of the jury, which could have sentenced him to anywhere from 5 to 20 years, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison and fined $50,000. After serving seven months he was freed awaiting an appeal; he died of pancreatic cancer in December 2008 and was buried in Eutaw, Alabama. Reported in 2005.

Charles Brown , of London Baptist Church in Evergreen, was convicted of abusing a teenage boy in 1986. Brown was convicted of a reduced misdemeanor charge and given a suspended sentence. Reported in 1986.

Zachary Reed Emerson , a part-time youth employee at East Memorial Baptist Church, in Prattville, was convicted of enticing a child for immoral purposes in Alabama in 2011. He is a registered sex offender in Florida. Reported in 2009.

“2010 REDACTED, youth pastor, REDACTED, arrested on charges of inappropriate sexual relationship,” the list says. Reported in 2010.

Timothy Chun-Chuck Mann , minister at First Baptist Church in Gaithersburg and choir director at Shades Crest Baptist Church in Hoover, is a registered sex offender in Alabama. He pleaded guilty to child abuse of a 14-year-old female in Maryland in 2008 and was sentenced to 13 years with seven years in confinement with the rest suspended, according to Maryland court records. Reported in 2008.

Donald Brent Page , 33, was a former youth pastor, at Dogwood Grove Baptist Church in Montevallo, and former youth minister of Siluria Baptist Church in Alabaster and a youth worker at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Birmingham (now The River Church). In 2007, traveled from Alabama to Tennessee to have sex with what he thought to be a 13-year-old girl but was actually a Memphis FBI Crimes Against Children Task Force Member. He was charged with traveling to Tennessee to have sex with a minor. Reported in 2008.

Some information in the report was redacted before its release.