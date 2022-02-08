ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) confirmed the arrest of an Attalla woman after her 3-year-old tested positive for meth.

Betty Elizabeth Shearer, 25, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with chemical endangerment of exposing a child to an environment in which controlled substances are ingested, produced or distributed, which is a felony, Investigator Brandi Fuller said.

The sheriff’s office said the child tested positive for Amphetamine and methamphetamine.

An anonymous caller alerted authorities to the house, saying the family was using drugs around the 3-year-old. An investigation into Shearer and other family members, including the child, and were given a drug test.

Shearer, according to the sheriff’s office, tested positive for amphetamines, methamphetamines, ecstasy and marijuana. Other family members also tested positive. Shearer admitted to smoking meth, authorities say.

According to the ECSO, the child has been removed from the home.

Shearer was being held in the Etowah County Jail on a $10,000 bond but has since bonded out. Conditions of her bond will be inpatient drug treatment and to be supervised by Etowah County Court Referral Office.