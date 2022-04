(WHNT) — Three teachers from the Tennessee Valley have been named as finalists for Alabama’s Teacher of the Year.

The Alabama Department of Education announced the “Sweet 16” finalists for the award on Wednesday. Among the finalists were Andrew Franck from Sheffield Junior High School, Doetiletia Sims from Highlands Elementary School, and Kristen Steele from James Clemens High School.

The winner of the award will be announced by the state education department in May.