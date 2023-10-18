CULLMAN, Ala. (WIATWHNT) — Eight men, including three from North Alabama, were arrested during a child exploitation sting operation the Cullman Police Department’s (CPD) Investigation Division and Tactical Unit conducted last week.

According to the CPD, the Covenant Rescue Group and Cullman County District Attorney Champ Crocker helped the police in the sting operation. The department said the investigation into the men arrested and other people is ongoing, with more charges likely to follow.

William Henry Clift, 59, of Hazel Green, was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child.

Town Creek resident Ryan Philip Nobriga, 31, was charged with first-degree human trafficking, traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child. Juan Carlos Gutierrez, 41, of Decatur, is also facing those same charges.

Two people from Cullman were arrested in the sting operation. Brody Hayes Bates, 33, was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child. Mung Sian Kim, 31, was also charged with those crimes in addition to first-degree human trafficking.

William Henry Clift of Hazel Green (Photo: Cullman Police Department)

Ryan Philip Nobriga of Town Creek (Photo: Cullman Police Department)

Juan Carlos Guiterrez of Decatur (Photo: Cullman Police Department)

Brody Hayes Bates of Cullman (Photo: Cullman Police Department)

Mung Sian Kim of Cullman (Photo: Cullman Police Department)

Dalton Lynn Gilliland of Blountsville (Photo: Cullman Police Department)

Yovani Alan Cruz-Martinez of Blountsville (Photo: Cullman Police Department)

Carey Andrew Kraehmer of Seymour, Tennessee (Photo: Cullman Police Department)

Dalton Lynn Gilliland, 31, and Yovani Alan Cruz Martinex, 20, were each charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child. The men are Blountsville residents.

Carey Andrew Kraehmer, a 43-year-old resident of Seymour, Tennessee, was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and facilitating the travel for a child for an unlawful sex act. He also faces the charges of electronic solicitation of child and enticing a child for immoral purposes.