BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three minors were killed in a car wreck in Cullman County Friday morning when the car they were traveling in left the road, hit a tree and caught on fire, police report.

Adam Hadder, assistant police chief with the Hanceville Police Department, said the accident happened in the early morning hours between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. in the area of Highway 91 and County Road 549. A fourth victim has since been airlifted to a nearby hospital, where their condition is currently unknown.

Hadder said it appears the victims were not from Cullman County.

According to Hadder, it appears the car the victims were in was traveling at a high speed before the crash. The victims’ names have not been released as the coroner is in the process of notifying their families.

A prayer vigil will be held at Susan Moore High School in Blountsville at 1 p.m. for the victims.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.