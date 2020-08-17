3 injured in weekend shooting on Montgomery college campus

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say three people were injured in a shooting on a Montgomery college campus over the weekend.

Alabama State University’s public safety director said one of the victims was a student.

The official added that all of the injuries were minor and that Montgomery police also responded to the scene and placed the campus on lockdown.

Authorities are still investigating. No arrests have been reported.

News outlets said the university didn’t provide a time or specific location of the shooting.