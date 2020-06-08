3 Auburn football players test positive for coronavirus

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — As the Auburn University football team returns for voluntary workouts, three players have tested positive for COVID-19.

Players returned to campus last Thursday and took the COVID-19 test on Monday.

Auburn’s head coach, Gus Malzahn says if players test positive for the virus they are moved to another dorm and adhere to a different protocol. He also adds that the team doctor is “well on top of that.”

The three players are currently self-isolating.

Auburn is not the only college team to have players test positive for coronavirus. Earlier this week, five University of Alabama players test positive for the virus.

