WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) arrested three people, including a parent after two underage girls were found alone with adult men at a local motel.

According to WCSO, officers received calls from a concerned family member that an underage girl was at a local motel in a room with an adult man.

During the investigation, officers found two underage girls, each in a separate room with an adult male. Both men had outstanding warrants with the Jasper Police Department and were taken into custody.

It was later determined that a parent of one of the girls drove her to the motel, rented the room and left the child unattended. The parent was also taken into custody and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

WCSO’s Sexual Crimes Division is continuing to investigate the situation as more charges are expected.