3 Alabama hospitals receiving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, more shipments expected Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Now that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has received emergency use authorization and has been approved by the FDA, some healthcare workers and long-term care residents in Alabama will be vaccinated.

Alabama’s initial allocation of 40,950 doses of COVID-19 vaccine has begun arriving in the state, the Alabama Dept. of Public Health.

This initial allocation of vaccine will be received at three sites today and 12 sites tomorrow.

Vaccine is being shipped directly to 15 pre-identified Alabama hospitals which have capacity for ultracold storage of the Pfizer product. The ADPH is not providing names of receiving entities due to security and logistical concerns but expects to provide this information tomorrow.

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was allocated using a federal microplanning tool. The current allocation for administration is 50% for hospital healthcare workers, 15% for EMS providers, 15% for physician offices, and 20% for other hospital staff not associated with the point of distribution.