LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) said three inmates have recently died while serving out their sentences. Two of the three were inmates at the Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest. The third was serving a sentence at the Bibb Correctional Facility in Brent, Alabama.

Samuel English, a 76-year-old inmate who was serving a life without the possibility of parole sentence for attempted murder out of Calhoun County passed away on January 29. English, ADOC reported, suffered from multiple preexisting health conditions and diseases. After testing positive for COVID-19, he was admitted to a local area hospital for additional care on January 18. He remained under the care of the hospital until his death.

Joe McClenton, an 82-year-old inmate who was serving a life sentence for murder out of Cleburne County died on January 31, ADOC said. McClenton suffered from multiple preexisting health conditions and diseases. After testing positive for COVID-19, he was admitted to a local area hospital for additional care on January 26. He remained under the care of the hospital until his death.

Modis Tolbert, a 59-year-old inmate who was serving a 10-year sentence for sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 out of Shelby County at Bibb Correctional Facility died on January 31. Tolbert suffered from end-stage disease in addition to other preexisting health conditions and other diseases. After testing positive for COVID-19, he was admitted to a local area hospital for additional care on January 26. He remained under the care of the hospital until his passing.

The ADOC has also confirmed that 42 additional inmates have tested positive for COVID-19:

Alabama Therapeutic Education Facility (Columbiana, Alabama) – five inmates

Birmingham Women’s Community-Based Facility/Community Work Center (Birmingham, Alabama) – one inmate

Bullock Correctional Facility (Union Springs, Alabama) – three inmates

Draper Quarantine Intake Facility (Elmore, Alabama) – 25 inmates

Easterling Correctional Facility (Clio, Alabama) – one inmate

Frank Lee Community-Based Facility/Community Work Center (Deatsville, Alabama) – one inmate

Kilby Correctional Facility (Montgomery, Alabama) – one inmate

Limestone Correctional Facility – one inmate

Red Eagle Work Center (Montgomery, Alabama) – one inmate

Tutwiler Quarantine Intake Facility (Wetumpka, Alabama) – three inmates

Newly identified positive cases might be symptomatic or asymptomatic, ADOC says. All existing quarantine protocols held in-place or newly implemented as recommended by the ADOC’s contracted State Medical Director are being maintained at each facility where newly identified positive inmates are currently being held.

A total of 3,028 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among the inmate population throughout the course of the pandemic, 44 of which currently are active.

The Department has confirmed that 14 additional inmates have been vaccinated since their last report, amounting to new total of 12,176 inmates have been vaccinated through the Department.

Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women (Wetumpka, Alabama) – 11 inmates

Holman Correctional Facility (Atmore, Alabama) – three inmates



19 ADOC staff members have self-reported a positive test result for COVID-19:

Alabama Criminal Justice Training Center (Selma, Alabama) – two staff members

Birmingham Women’s Community-Based Facility/Community Work Center – two staff members

Donaldson Correctional Facility (Bessemer, Alabama) – two staff members

Elba Community-Based Facility/Community Work Center (Elba, Alabama) ­– one staff member

Elmore Correctional Facility (Elmore, Alabama) – two staff members

Hamilton Aged & Infirmed (Hamilton, Alabama) – two staff members

Holman Correctional Facility – one staff member

Loxley Community-Based Facility/Community Work Center (Loxley, Alabama) – two staff members

North Alabama Community-Based Facility/Community Work Center (Decatur, Alabama) – one staff member

Staton Correctional Facility (Elmore, Alabama) – one staff member

Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women – two staff members

Ventress Correctional Facility (Clayton, Alabama) – one staff member

A total of 1,826 cases of COVID-19 have been self-reported by staff members throughout the course of the pandemic, 62 of which currently are active.

The ADOC offers COVID-19 vaccines to all staff members who wish to get vaccinated. The ADOC has confirmed that no additional employees have been vaccinated through the Department.

A total of 882 staff members have been vaccinated through the Department. The Department does not report the number of staff who have been vaccinated through a community provider.