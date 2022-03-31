MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – No one was injured in a brush fire in the Toney area Wednesday afternoon.

Toney Volunteer Fire and Rescue said crews responded to reports of a brush fire near the 500 block of Dan Crutcher Road. They said they found the fire in a heavily wooded area and about one acre had been burned.

Crews said they used both of the department’s off-road brush trucks, each carrying 300 gallons of water. High winds helped spread the fire and extended the total area burned to over three acres, according to Toney Volunteer Fire officials.

Photo: Toney Volunteer Fire Department

Crews said they were able to limit the spread of the fire with about 2,000 gallons of water total.