27 arrested, drugs and weapons found as ADOC enforces contraband policy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Corrections’ (ADOC) Law Enforcement Services Division (LESD) continues to enforce the Department’s contraband policy.

Between March 18th and June 18th, the ADOC LESD arrested 22 individuals and five staff members for attempting to bring drugs, cell phones, and weapons into ADOC’s facilities.

The ADOC found more than 150 electronics and over 100 weapons. The department also worked with the K-9 Bureau to get rid of 7,166 grams of confiscated drugs.

“While the entire ADOC – from executive leadership to our security staff – has been working diligently to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our facilities, the LESD also has been hard at work eradicating contraband including cell phones, which we know are the nexus of most coordinated criminal activity in our facilities,” said LESD Chief Law Enforcement Officer Arnaldo Mercado. “Unfortunately, we’ve actually seen an increase in attempted illegal activity related to contraband introduction during the pandemic. Criminals have found new and, in some cases, sophisticated means by which to exploit the porous nature of our dilapidated, aging facilities.”

Arrests were made at these ADOC facilities:

Bibb Correctional Facility in Brent (2)

Donaldson Correction Facility in Bessemer (7)

Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore (3)

Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore (3)

North Alabama Community Work Center (1)

St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville (4)

Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton (2)

“Ill-intentioned inmates use cell phones to coordinate duplicitous schemes with free-world individuals who, in light of suspended visitation, often will go to extreme lengths to introduce contraband – including sneaking through the woods at night to try to throw illegal items over our fences undetected,” added Mercado. “For anyone who is complicit in these schemes, know this – we are onto you, you will eventually be caught, and you will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

According to ADOC, this year, law enforcement agents from ADOC’s LESD have initiated 491 investigations, closed 567 investigations, conducted 96 institutional searches, and arrested 34 public citizens and eight ADOC staff members.

The ADOC has a zero-tolerance policy concerning contraband.

The ADOC suspended visitation and all non-emergent outside entry into ADOC’s facilities in mid-March when the COVID-19 started to spread in the state.