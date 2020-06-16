22-year-old’s body recovered after 3-day search on Lake Wedowee

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning that happened over the weekend on Lake Wedowee.

The sheriff’s office has identified the victim as 22-year-old Christopher Michael Sterley of Hoover, Ala.

On June 13, 2020, Sterley jumped from what is known as “the jumping rock” below Lonnie White Bridge. Family members lost visibility of him shortly after his jump into the water, the sheriff’s office reports.

Around 4:45 p.m., the Randolph County Rescue Squad and Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded and worked late into the night with no success. Efforts resumed Sunday at 7 a.m. and continued throughout the day until dark.

At 2:18 p.m. Monday, the Houston County Rescue Unit Dive Team successfully recovered Sterley.

There were various agencies involved in the search and recovery of Sterley including Randolph County Rescue Squad, Houston County Rescue Unit, ALEA Marine Police and Patrol Division, Randolph County EMA, Alexander City/Tallapoosa County Rescue Squad, Clay County Rescue Squad, Randolph County Sheriff Reserves, Lineville Police Dept., B&K Diving, Retired officer Ricky Hancock, Wedowee Fire Dept., Newell Fire Dept., and Southern Ambulance Transport.

As the Summer months continue and more families head to waterways, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is urging everyone to proceed with caution while on the lake.

