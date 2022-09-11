September 11, 2022 marks 21 years since thousands of people died in the 9/11 attacks in New York City, Arlington, Va. and Pennsylvania. Since then, their names have been displayed at the new 9/11 Memorial & Museum, which stands in place of the Twin Towers.
Based on the Memorial Guide, we have compiled a list of Alabamians and Tennesseans who perished in the attacks.
PENTAGON / FLIGHT 77
- Jimmie I. Holley – Born in Alexander City, Ala., U.S. Army Civilian
- Sgt. Tamara C. Thurman – Born in Brewton, Ala., U.S. Army
- Eddie A. Dillard – Born in Hurtsboro, Ala., Flight 77 Passenger
- Maj. Dwayne Williams – Born in Jacksonville, Ala., U.S. Army
- Janice M. Scott – Born in Memphis, Tenn., U.S. Army Civilian
- William R. Ruth – Born in Tennessee, U.S. Army Reserve
- Otis V. Tolbert – Born in Tennessee, U.S. Navy
NORTH TOWER / FLIGHT 11
- Mary Lynn Edwards Angell – Born in Birmingham, Ala., Flight 11 Passenger
- James D. Cleere – Born in Birmingham, Ala., Marsh & McLennan
- John Roger Fisher – Born in Chatanooga, Tenn., Port Authority of New York & New Jersey
- William A. Karnes – Born in Knoxville, Tenn., Marsh & McLennan
- Gary Edward Lasko – Lived in Memphis, Tenn., Marsh & McLennan
- Alok Kumar Mehta – Born in Atlanta, Ga., Huntsville High School graduate, Cantor Fitzgerald
SOUTH TOWER / FLIGHT 175
- Carl Max Hammond, Jr. – Born in Huntsville, Ala., Flight 175
- Dorothy Pearl Temple – Born in Montgomery, Ala., New York State Department of Taxation and Finance
- Randall L. Drake – Born in Memphis, Tenn., Siemens
- John Robinson Lenoir – Born in Memphis, Tenn., Sandler O’Neill & Partners
FIRST RESPONDERS
- Edward A D’Atri – Born in Birmingham, Ala., New York City Fire Department, Squad 1, Lieutenant