September 11, 2022 marks 21 years since thousands of people died in the 9/11 attacks in New York City, Arlington, Va. and Pennsylvania. Since then, their names have been displayed at the new 9/11 Memorial & Museum, which stands in place of the Twin Towers.

Based on the Memorial Guide, we have compiled a list of Alabamians and Tennesseans who perished in the attacks.

PENTAGON / FLIGHT 77

Jimmie I. Holley – Born in Alexander City, Ala., U.S. Army Civilian

Sgt. Tamara C. Thurman – Born in Brewton, Ala., U.S. Army

Eddie A. Dillard – Born in Hurtsboro, Ala., Flight 77 Passenger

Maj. Dwayne Williams – Born in Jacksonville, Ala., U.S. Army

Janice M. Scott – Born in Memphis, Tenn., U.S. Army Civilian

William R. Ruth – Born in Tennessee, U.S. Army Reserve

Otis V. Tolbert – Born in Tennessee, U.S. Navy

NORTH TOWER / FLIGHT 11

Mary Lynn Edwards Angell – Born in Birmingham, Ala., Flight 11 Passenger

James D. Cleere – Born in Birmingham, Ala., Marsh & McLennan

John Roger Fisher – Born in Chatanooga, Tenn., Port Authority of New York & New Jersey

William A. Karnes – Born in Knoxville, Tenn., Marsh & McLennan

Gary Edward Lasko – Lived in Memphis, Tenn., Marsh & McLennan

Alok Kumar Mehta – Born in Atlanta, Ga., Huntsville High School graduate, Cantor Fitzgerald

SOUTH TOWER / FLIGHT 175

Carl Max Hammond, Jr. – Born in Huntsville, Ala., Flight 175

Dorothy Pearl Temple – Born in Montgomery, Ala., New York State Department of Taxation and Finance

Randall L. Drake – Born in Memphis, Tenn., Siemens

John Robinson Lenoir – Born in Memphis, Tenn., Sandler O’Neill & Partners

FIRST RESPONDERS

Edward A D’Atri – Born in Birmingham, Ala., New York City Fire Department, Squad 1, Lieutenant