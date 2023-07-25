ALABAMA (WHNT) — Officials are gearing up once against for the 2024 Outdoor Alabama Photo Contest and will start accepting entries on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

Residents of the Yellowhammer state and visitors alike will be allowed to submit pictures, but are required to have been taken in Alabama in the past two years. Any amateur photographer (not employed by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR)) is welcome to enter.

Organizers say this year’s contest will be a collaborative project between the ADCNR and the Alabama Tourism Department.

While smartphone and tablet photos will be accepted in the Young Photographers category (17 and under), the other nine categories will require pictures to be taken using a handheld camera.

No cellphone, smartphone, game camera, or drone photography will be chosen as winning photos for nine of the 10 categories, officials state.

A total of 10 photos per person can be entered in the following categories, and you can enter all 10 photos in one category or among several.

2024 Outdoor Alabama Photo Contest Categories

Alabama State Parks

Birds

Bugs and Butterflies

Cold-blooded Critters

Nature-Based Recreation

Scenic

Shoots and Roots

Sweet Home Alabama

Wildlife

Young Photographers (ages 17 and under)

First, second, third and one honorable mention will be awarded in every category. Winning photographs will be featured online and in a traveling exhibit at various venues across the state during 2024.

Organizations or venues interested in hosting the 2024 Outdoor Alabama Photo Contest Exhibit should email Kenny Johnson with ADCNR’s Communications and Marketing Section.

An exhibit of the 2023 winning photos is currently on display at the 5 Rivers Delta Resource Center in Spanish Fort, Alabama, until September 1, 2023. You can view the complete exhibit schedule here.

Officials also encourage art teachers to incorporate participation in the Young Photographers category into their art instruction this fall.

For complete 2024 category descriptions and contest rules, you can visit Outdoor Alabama’s website here.

The deadline to enter is October 31, 2023.