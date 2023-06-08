HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Alabama lawmakers finished up the 2023 legislative session on Tuesday, with leaders in both houses calling it a historic session for the state.

Alabama leaders came to Huntsville for an update on the progress that the session brought. The 2023 Alabama Update and luncheon was held at the VBC, hosted by the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

Governor Kay Ivey was unable to attend the event in person. A video message from the governor was shared to begin the update.

Bills were passed and signed on legislation including a plan to replace the Saturn 1B rocket near the state line, making the adoption process more streamlined, harsher penalties for fentanyl dealers and those involved in criminal enterprises, and a new state cookie.

The 2023 Alabama Update will be live-streamed here this afternoon.