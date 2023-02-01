ALABAMA (WHNT) – The Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) has scheduled certain special education records to be destroyed on March 31, 2023.

These records involve special education Written State Complaints, mediations and due process hearing requests that were filed between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2017.

Parents, current students aged 19 or older or former students aged 19 or older, with records pertaining to Written State Complaints, mediations and due process hearing requests filed between Jan. 2017-Dec. 2017 can request these records by mailing or faxing a written and signed authorization to release them to:

Ms. Bernice Rush-Harrison

Alabama State Department of Education

Special Education Services

Post Office Box 302101

Montgomery, AL 36130-2101

Email: brush-harrison@alsde.edu

The authorization to release these records must be received by 4:00 p.m., Mar. 30, 2023.

Your letter of authorization must include the students:

full name

current mailing address

telephone number

Unless Special Education Services at ALDSE receives the written and signed authorization, the records will be destroyed. If you have any questions, please contact Bernice Rush-Harrison at (334) 694-4782.