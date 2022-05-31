ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities say two women were arrested last week on charges related to the chemical endangerment of a child.

According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Chyane Nickole Sebastian, 25, of Altoona, and Ashley Kay Morris, 23, of Gadsden, were charged with chemically endangering a child. Investigator Brandi Fuller said the pair exposed the child to an “environment in which controlled substances are ingested, produced, or distributed.”

Officials say both women were or are currently pregnant.

Sebastian had her child and it experienced withdrawals due to drug use during the pregnancy. The baby tested positive for buprenorphine, norhydrocodone, and hydromorphone, but has since been placed into a safety plan.

Sebastian was arrested in Ohio, and extradited back to Alabama.

The sheriff’s office said Morris was around four months pregnant and admitted to using marijuana during the pregnancy. In addition to chemical endangerment, Morris is charged with possession of marijuana, carrying a pistol without a permit, and a failure to appear on a theft of property charge.

Both women are held on a $10,000 bond in the Etowah County Jail.