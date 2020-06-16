2 teens rescued from sex trafficking, Georgia woman arrested

HOMEWOOD, Ala. – A Georgia woman faces human trafficking charges after authorities said two teens were rescued.

According to our news partners at AL.com, Marlette Lychelle Smith, 26, was arrested on June 13 after authorities located two California teens, 15 and 16, at a hotel in the Oxmoor Road area earlier in the month.

The two teens were rescued and referred to a local victim advocacy agency.

Authorities said the teens were trafficked from Memphis to Atlanta and then to Homewood.

Smith was charged with first-degree human trafficking. Her bond was set at $500,000.