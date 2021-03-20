2 killed, 1 injured in Harvest wreck

A close-up photo of police lights by night

HARVEST, Ala. – Two people were killed in a wreck early Saturday morning.

HEMSI spokesman Don Webster told News 19 the wreck occurred around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 53 and Jeff Road.

Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill said the two vehicles collided as one was attempting to cross Highway 53.

Webster said both the driver and passenger in the vehicle attempting to cross were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle driving on Highway 53 suffered minor injuries and refused treatment from HEMSI.