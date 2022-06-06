MARLEY MILL, Ala. (WDHN) — A helicopter crash near the Ozark area has left two people injured.

Fort Rucker confirms that there has been an aviation incident involving one of their helicopters, an AH-64 Apache helicopter. Officials are en route to the location.

Both occupants of the helicopter were life-flighted to a local hospital. They have non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. in the Marley Mill community on Dale County Road 108. That road intersects with West County Road 36.

The jaws of life were not used.

This is still an active scene.

Photo of the downed helicopter (Photo courtesy of Rickey Stokes)

WDHN has a crew en route to the scene. Stay with us for updates.