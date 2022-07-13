ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men on drug-related charges.

Officials say investigators conducted a narcotics operation off State Line Road on Friday, July 8 in the Ardmore community. Two men, Sean Michael Plummer, 38, of Toney, AL, and Kyle William Seymour, 38, of Hazel Green, AL, were arrested on separate charges.

Seymour was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, while Plummer was arrested for drug trafficking.

Seymour was released from the Limestone County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond. Plummer remains held on a $250,000 bond.