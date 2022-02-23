FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The drug bust started as a traffic stop, but when Foley Police searched the home of the two suspects in the car they pulled over police found more drugs. Police also found two children at the home.

Foley Detectives conducted a traffic stop on N Poplar Street and E. Violet Avenue on Feb. 20. The vehicle was driven by Willie Charles Holmes, 33. He had a passenger, Latonya Monique Woodyard, 32. Illegal narcotics were found in the vehicle during the traffic stop.

FPD said in a news release that upon further investigation a search warrant was obtained and executed at the residence in the 300 block of E Michigan Avenue. Additional narcotics, paraphernalia, and other items were recovered and removed from the home.

Holmes and Woodyard were charged with the following:

Trafficking of Ecstay 1.2 oz

Trafficking of Synthetic Narcotics (Kratom) 264 grams/9.3 oz

Possession of Marijuana First Degree one pound/3.5 oz

Possession of a Control Substance, Buprenorphine Hydrochloride & Naloxone (1)

Possession of a Control Substance, Psilocybin 9 grams.

Possession of a Control Substance, THC Cartridges (83.83 % THC) 11

Possession of a Control Substance, Oxycodone (25)

Possession of a Control Substance, Hydrocodone (17)

Chemical Endangerment x 2 (Children 14-year-old and 8-year-old at residence)

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (drug packaging, scales).