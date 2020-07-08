2.5 million masks ordered for Alabama schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Education has ordered 2.5 million masks for Alabama schools.

“Upon consultation with the Alabama Department of Public Health and/or their local public health officials and local elected officials, local school systems will determine if facial coverings are required. There is not a statewide facial covering mandate,” the department said on Facebook Wednesday.

The department said each student and staff member will receive about three masks. Each mask will be washable and reusable.