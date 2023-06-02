MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two women were arrested after deputies with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the United States Border Patrol pulled a vehicle over in Mobile County, according to a release from MCSO.

On Thursday, law enforcement officers made a traffic stop on the Eastbound side of I-10 in Mobile County. Melissa Dufour and Racquelle Anteola were in the car and both told officers they were headed to Atlanta from Houston.

Deputies interviewed the two women on the side of the road. Deputies said their stories were conflicting about their travel plans. MCSO narcotics K9 were sent to the scene and alerted to narcotics. This led deputies to search the vehicle, which is when they found “several hidden traps in the floorboard and side walls.” Those hidden areas contained over 217 pounds of suspected cocaine, according to the release.

MCSO narcotics detectives and agents with the Department of Homeland Security were sent to the location and took over the investigation. Both women were arrested and taken to Mobile Metro Jail where they were booked on trafficking cocaine charges. The release said the estimated street value of the cocaine is $2.1 million.

MCSO Sheriff Paul Burch said, ““We are sending a clear message, we are looking for those who are trafficking drugs to our area and will do everything in our power to stop you from bringing it

here.”