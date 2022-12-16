ALABAMA (WHNT) – Over a dozen community action programs across the state have been granted to help low-income residents become economically self-sufficient, thus alleviating poverty.

Governor Kay Ivey awarded $3.3 million in Community Services Block Grants to be given to 18 agencies that provide services to eligible individuals and families in Alabama.

“Life’s curves sometimes cause people to be knocked down,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “The Community Services Block Grant programs enable those people to stand up and move forward. I am pleased to support these programs that help many residents get back on their feet both economically and mentally.”

The agencies will use the funds for a range of programs, including some that train people in the skills needed to obtain jobs, help participants maintain the ability to stay in their homes and provide emergency assistance to prevent further declines in their lives.

The types of assistance will be determined by the local agencies based on the needs of each region.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will administer the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“ADECA is pleased to join with Gov. Ivey in this program that allows people the opportunity to improve their circumstances and lead good lives,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said in a statement.

The grants will be distributed to the following agencies:

Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama Inc. – $128,343 (Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale counties)

Community Action Partnership of North Alabama – $192,495 (Cullman, Lawrence, Marion, Morgan and Winston counties)

Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun and Cleburne Counties – $196,034 (Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph, and Talladega counties)

Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers, Tallapoosa, Coosa – $67,471 (Chambers, Coosa and Tallapoosa counties)

