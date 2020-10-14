16-year-old charged with attempted murder in Tuscaloosa shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made in a shooting from October 7, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports.

The suspect in the shooting, 16-year-old David Waller III, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle and prohibited person in possession of a firearm in a shooting that sent one victim to the hospital.

On October 7, around 10 p.m., Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of 44th place east. Police found a male victim shot twice. He was sent to the hospital with serious injuries, Tuscaloosa PD said.

In addition, police say a residence and a vehicle were struck during the shooting in which multiple shots were fired. However, no one else was injured during the shooting.

At this time, Waller’s combined bond is set at $80,000. Due to the offense having elements of causing a serious physical injury and the use of a deadly weapon, he is being charged as an adult, according to authorities.

LATEST POSTS