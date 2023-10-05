ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Blount County Schools student died in a crash at a bus stop Thursday morning.

St. Clair County Deputy Coroner Joe Sweat said that the 15-year-old juvenile was in the yard of their place of residence, when a 2004 Nissan Frontier left the roadway striking them fatally at 7:30 a.m. The car was driven by Tyler Gillilan, 31, of Oneonta.

Sweat said that the school bus was in the vicinity, but not involved.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash which occurred on U.S. 231 near the 245-mile marker, approximately four miles north of Ashville.

Blount County Schools Superintendent Rodney Green said the teen was an Appalachian School student.

“This is certainly one of the most difficult things that our school and our community have had to face,” Green wrote in a statement. “Appalachian School is a close-knit community school that loves and supports its students, and our thoughts and prayers go out to them. I want to thank our first responders, our community members, counselors and employees for their assistance with the families involved and with our students impacted at the school.

“Thanks for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support for the family, our school, and our community and please remember them in the difficult days ahead.”

The St. Clair County Coroner’s Office confirmed one person died as a result of the crash. State Troopers did not specify the number of vehicles involved or which school the bus belonged to.

CBS 42 will update this story as more information comes into the newsroom.