14-year-old rescued during human trafficking operation in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man was arrested by local and federal authorities on Friday in connection to a human trafficking case.

According to the Homewood Police Department, investigators conducted a human trafficking operation at the America’s Best motel on Summit Parkway in Homewood.

The operation led to the rescue of a 14-year-old victim who was reported to be missing out of Wisconsin and the arrest of a suspect. Jeremy Alexander, 35 of Birmingham, was arrested and transported to the Homewood City Jail.

Detectives obtained warrants through the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for Human Trafficking 1st Degree, Kidnapping 1st Degree, and Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm. Alexander was transferred to the Jefferson County Jail and is being held on a bond of $1,660,000.

The victim has been referred to a local victim advocacy agency for assistance.

The operation is ongoing.