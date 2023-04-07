Priceville authorities are searching for one or more suspects after they said a woman was doused with gasoline and set on fire. (Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 13-year-old girl was killed by two cars in northwest Jefferson County Thursday night.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Thursday, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were called to Heflin Avenue West near Oak Ridge Drive to investigate a report of someone who had been hit by a car. Upon arrival, deputies found Yasmine Swain in critical condition.

The victim was taken to Children’s of Alabama, where she died at 9:01 p.m. that night.

“Evidence suggests she had been walking with friends in the roadway when she was struck by a passing vehicle, then subsequently struck by a second vehicle traveling in the opposite direction,” a press release from the JCSO stated. “Both drivers have been identified and have been interviewed by investigators.”

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.