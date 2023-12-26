BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 12-year-old boy is dead after sustaining a gunshot wound Sunday evening in west Birmingham.

According to the Birmingham Police Department spokesman Truman Fitzgerald, officers were dispatched around 4:50 p.m. for a call about a juvenile who had been shot on the 1300 block of Pike Road.

Officers at the scene were directed to an alley where they found the 12-year-old boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service personnel transported the boy to Children’s of Alabama. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An investigation revealed that the boy may have been playing with a gun when it went off, Fitzgerald said, leading to a bullet hitting him.

Police have no evidence the boy was shot by anyone else.

Fitzgerald said police believe the boy was visiting a family friend when the shooting occurred.

Though he said the shooting appears accidental, Fitzgerald said detectives from the BPD’s homicide unit will conduct an investigation and turn over case information to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.