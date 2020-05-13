12 students from north Alabama win National Merit Scholarship

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The National Merit Scholarship winners have been announced with 35 students across Alabama and 12 of those outstanding students here in north Alabama.

The 2,500 Merit Scholar Winners were chosen from a pool of more than 15,000 finalists.

Each winner was chosen to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential success in rigorous college studies, and was awarded $2,500.

Those students in north Alabama include 1 from Athens, 1 in Decatur, 4 from Huntsville, 5 in madison, and one homeschooled student in a new market.