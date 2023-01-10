MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A reward for information about the burglary of the Brownsboro Post Office and theft of a vehicle is being offered by federal officials.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.

The USPIS said the burglary and theft happened sometime between 7 p.m. on January 8 and 6 a.m. on January 9.

A $10,000 reward for information about the burglary of the Brownsboro Post Office is being offered by federal officials. (Photo: United States Postal Inspection Service)

Authorities said a USPS vehicle matching the photo above was stolen during the crime. The number of the stolen vehicle is 0330344.

If you have any information about this crime, please contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455, section “law enforcement” and reference Case No. 3946263.