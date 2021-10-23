10-digit dialing for people with 251 area codes begins Oct. 24

(WKRG) — People with a 251 area code will have to dial the full 10-digit phone number beginning Sunday, Oct. 24, even when making local calls.

The change comes after the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) adopted an order on July 16 to approve 988 as the three-digit abbreviated dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Activation of the new abbreviated dialing code is scheduled for July 16, 2022. Starting on that date, dialing “988” will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Until then, callers must continue to dial 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) to reach the Lifeline.

If you forget to dial the area code on Oct. 24, you’ll get an error message saying your call cannot be completed. Simply hang up and redial using the area code and the seven-digit telephone number.

For more information, go to the Alabama Public Service Commission’s website.