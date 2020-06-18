10 charged following looting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Al.a – Ten people were arrested on burglary charges for looting Birmingham businesses during civil unrest in the city on May 31st.

That night— several businesses in the downtown area were damaged— and some were destroyed beyond repair.

Birmingham police announced the arrests Wednesday.

Al.com reports that Birmingham City Attorney Nicole King said more than two dozen people arrested during that night’s protests will not be prosecuted.

More than 70 were arrested between June 1st and 7th ranging from failure to disperse, curfew violation, and disorderly conduct.

She says the cases that will not be prosecuted are those who protested peacefully– and were arrested only on violations of curfew, and failure to disperse.