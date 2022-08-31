CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — One person died following a multiple-vehicle crash off I-65 Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred at approximately 11:29 a.m. Wednesday in the northbound lane of I-65 near the 291-mile marker in Cullman County.

Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick confirmed someone was pronounced dead on the scene.

There was a lane closure along the road as troopers with ALEA Highway Patrol investigated the scene. The roadway was reopened around 3:45 p.m. but those expected to travel through the area should still use caution.