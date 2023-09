CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-engine plane crash in Cullman County has left one man dead Friday.

According to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, the crash happened around 11:36 a.m. near County Road 1488 and County Road 1492. The plane went down on or near a dirt air strip.

Kilpartrick confirmed the man who died is from the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.