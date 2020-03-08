1 hospitalized after shooting at Lil Baby rap concert in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place at the Bill Harris Arena in west Birmingham. The shooting happened during rapper Lil Baby’s concert.
Around 10:35 p.m., Birmingham Police inside of the arena responded to a shooting at the concert. One person was struck by gunfire and taken to UAB hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses tell CBS 42 a fight ensued prior to the shooting. At this time, police have not said if there is a suspect in custody. The shooting remains under investigation.
After gunfire erupted inside the arena, the concert was canceled.