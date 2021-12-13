1 dead following explosion at Cottondale house

COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Firefighters are at the scene of a house fire in Cottondale where one person died Monday.

The Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue received a call at 11:06 a.m. Monday regarding a fire at a house in the 1600 block of 60th Avenue in Cottondale. According to Holly Whigham of TFR, there were three people at the house at the time of the fire. Two of the people were able to get out, but a man died in the fire.

Today TFR responded to the report of a home explosion. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke & fire. 3 people were home at the time of the explosion, 2 made it out and sadly there was one fatality. The cause is unknown at this time & currently under investigation. pic.twitter.com/IUTquXeg12 — TuscaloosaFireRescue (@T_Town_Fire) December 13, 2021

Whigham said the call came in that an explosion had happened at the house. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

