MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One person was killed and nine were injured in a New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile, according to Mobile Police Corporal Ryan Blakely.

Police said they responded to a shots fired called at about 11:14 p.m. Saturday on the 200 block of Dauphin Street. Police confirmed at least one person was killed and nine were injured in the shooting.

Police contained the scene. New Year’s Eve celebrations in downtown Mobile continued.

We do not yet know the condition of the nine injured. As of 1:15 a.m., police were still working the scene.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as we gather more details.