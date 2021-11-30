1 dead, 4 injured following train accident in Jemison

JEMISON, Ala. (WIAT) — One woman is dead and four others were left injured after a train collided with a car in Jemison Monday afternoon.

The Jemison Police Department and Jemison Fire and Rescue responded to the scene of an accident at Guy Street railroad crossing around 4:27 p.m., according to a post from the department’s Facebook page. Upon arrival, first responders determined the car was occupied by two adults and three children.

A 40-year-old woman, also the driver of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jemison Police says a 24-year-old woman was transported to UAB Hospital via helicopter, an 11-year-old girl was transported to Children’s Hospital via helicopter, and a 16-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl were transported to Children’s Hospital via ambulance.

The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

An investigation is underway.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.