CULLMAN, Ala. – One person is dead and two others are injured after a two-vehicle wreck in Cullman.

This happened Sunday at the intersection of US-278 and Highway 157.

The Cullman County Coroner pronounced 28-year-old Randy Pope dead at the scene.

The Cullman Tribune says 37-year-old Angelica Ruffin, of Huntsville, was driving the other vehicle.

She was taken to Huntsville Hospital. and a passenger in her car was taken to Cullman Regional.