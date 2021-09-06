1 critically injured in Monday morning Toney trailer fire

Several fire departments responded to a house fire Monday morning. (Photo courtesy Toney Volunteer Fire and Rescue)

TONEY, Ala. – Several fire departments responded to a trailer fire in Toney early Monday morning.

Toney Volunteer Fire and Rescue said crews responded to a trailer fire in the 400-block of Scott Road at 3:16 a.m.

When arriving, crews saw flames showing from the trailer and immediately began working to put the fire out.

The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes and extinguished shortly thereafter.

HEMSI took one victim to UAB Hospital with critical burn injuries.

In addition to Toney and HEMSI, the Bobo and Hazel Green Volunteer Fire Departments responded, along with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Toney Fire said the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating the fire’s cause.