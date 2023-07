MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 1.5 million dollar project to repave a portion of HWY 36 will begin July 12.

The project will run from U.S. 31 in Hartselle to New Cut Road near Danville milling and repaving the road.

The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists to expect delays due to single-lane closures and traffic controlled by flaggers or pilot car.

The project is anticipated to be completed this fall.