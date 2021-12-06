$1.2M awarded for Alabama-based breast cancer research

The pink ribbon is an international symbol of breast cancer awareness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — More than $1.2 million is being awarded to fund 20 breast cancer research projects across Alabama. The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama announced the funding Friday.

It goes to projects at sites including the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Auburn University, the University of South Alabama, the University of Alabama, CerFlux, Southern Research and the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology.

A statement from the foundation says the grants often are used as seed money for developing studies that are needed to compile data needed for additional funding.

The money comes from donations, government and sales of specialty license plates.