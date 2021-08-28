Alabama native Charles Barkley leads COVID-19 vaccine rally in Birmingham

BIG SKY, MONTANA – JULY 06: Charles Barkley looks on during Capital One’s The Match at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin on July 06, 2021 in Big Sky, Montana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images for The Match)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama native and NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley urged people to take a COVID-19 vaccine at a rally in Birmingham Saturday.

The outdoor rally, planned by UAB’s minority health and health disparities research center and other affiliates, was held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Legion Field.

According to our news partners at AL.com, Barkley has been an outspoken supporter of the vaccine.

“It’s about people getting vaccinated,” Barkley told AL.com. “It’s the right thing to do. We’ve got to stop being selfish. You don’t get the vaccination just for yourself, you get it for the people around you.”

The event featured both walk-up and drive-thru vaccination sites with over 100 people receiving the vaccine, according to UAB spokesperson Bob Shepard.

“There’s no good reason not to get vaccinated,” Barkley stated. “Think about this: How many people have died? How many people have lost their businesses? How many people have lost their houses? This thing is for real.”

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s (ADPH) COVID-19 dashboard, 3.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state with just over 1.7 million people having completed the vaccine series.

For a list of available vaccine clinics, click here.