Alabama National Guard to help disinfect nursing homes

The Alabama National Guard will disinfect nursing homes that have COVID-19 positive patients and employees, the Alabama Department of Health said Friday.

Specially trained guard units will be disinfecting homes and also training staff on how to use personal protective equipment, health officials said.

“The Alabama National Guard is here to serve our citizens, and I’m glad Governor Ivey asked us to take on this important mission,” Major General Sheryl E. Gordon, adjutant general of the Alabama National Guard, said in a news release.

Resources and need will dictate the number and frequency of missions the teams perform, officials said. The National Guard will continue to provide this service for the duration of the pandemic.