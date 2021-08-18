Alabama National Guard soldier dies days before 50th birthday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An active duty soldier with the Alabama National Guard died Saturday.

Sgt. Kellice Armstrong died Aug. 14, only 10 days before his 50th birthday, according to the ANG. At the time of his death, he was deployed with the 711th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion supporting the Southwest Border mission.

Armstrong was from Montgomery and joined the National Guard in 2006, serving as an automated logistical specialist and personnel records specialist.

While with the Guard, Armstrong earned multiple awards and decorations for good conduct, serving overseas and other achievements. He also earned an expeditionary medal and service medal in relation to his work with the Global War on Terrorism.

According to the ANG, Armstrong’s death is under investigation.

